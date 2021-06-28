Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
АН ГУБЕРНАТОРЪ

АН ГУБЕРНАТОРЪ branding typography illustration ux ui design
ПРИВЕТСТВУЮ, ДОРОГИЕ!👋
Я не так давно начала самостоятельно изучать мир Web-design.
И хочу поделится с некоторыми проектами.
Что вы думаете об этом макете?
Буду рада вашей поддержке 💛

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
    • Like