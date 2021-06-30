Hédi T.

Quick drawing Nr.5 - Glitchy skull collage

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I decided to repurpose an old photograph of mine, which I love in itself as well. But I gave a it a quick makeover by drawing some doodles on it.

Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/
and on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/hedi-t
Don’t forget to press ‘L’ if you like my artworks.
Thanks for viewing!

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hédi T.

View profile
    • Like