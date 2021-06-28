Atharva Sakharkar

Health tracking app

I created a health tracking app as a part of a weekend design challenge. I decided to try out a minimal Pastel coloured UI design that is easy on the eyes. I have always wanted to venture🤔 into that style of UI design.
Let me know what you guys think!

