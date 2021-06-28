Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hey designers 👋

I am super happy to show you our new 3D FONT called ThreeDee font.

The best part?
It is free! 👈

You can download it here:
https://gum.co/hRWbf

Should we create more 3D fontz?
Let us know in the comments.

If you want to try our other libraries, check:
https://threedee.design/

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
