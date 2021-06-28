Good for Sale
Meet Universal Data Visualization v1.0

Universal Data Visualization

$49
Universal Data Visualization

Universal Data Visualization — high-quality tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma. Easy way to visualize your data in seconds.

DATA VISUALIZATIONS
- Line Graph
- Donut Chart
- Pie Chart
- Bar Chart (Vertical)
- Bar Chart (Horizontal)
- Number

YOU WILL GET
- Getting Started (Guide)
- Two pre-made Dashboards
- 80+ pre-made Blocks
- 100+ Components
- Styleguide
- 105 Icons

PRODUCT FEATURES
- All shapes are vector based
- Well organized library
- Easy to change an Instance (Support Figma's Variants)
- Easy to change colors

Special 20% discount for first buyers. Use promo code data20. Limited offer.
CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW
Instagram | Figma Community

Product Designer and founder of 123done

