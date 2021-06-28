Akijah Monae

Song Cover Illustration Design

Song Cover Illustration Design graphic design graphic portrait skin study illustration
“Enough with the Speaking” Lofi-HipHop song cover commission work in my Arte Shop portfolio.
Software: Procreate

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
