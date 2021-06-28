A word, a week. • 26 • Unbearable

Normally Zercon is used in futuristic and technical context. So it’s really nice to see it being used in the honey-eating-karate-bear genre. This weeks animation is made by the talented Brian Neong San, an animator from Melbourne, who grew up on a strict diet of anime, cartoons from the 90s and European graphic novels. Also worth noting, this is week 26! So where halfway through our weekly posts for this year. Lots more nice stuff to come!

‘A word, a week.’ is an ongoing collaboration to see our animated typefaces in the hands artists we admire. A typeface is never a thing on its own. It’s always meant to be part of something bigger. Each week of 2021 we release a new animation by a new artist. It features a single word, set in an animated typeface from our collection. The artist comes up with the word and gets complete creative freedom. We get to see our type in action, and share the inspiring work with you.

Design & animation: https://neongsan.com

Typeface in use: Zercon

Type-design: https://hanken.co

Type-animation: https://calango.nl

Audio: https://www.zing-audio.com

Try or buy?

https://animography.net/products/zercon

Learn to create your own animated typefaces with our course on Motion Design School at https://motiondesign.school/products/animated-typefaces-with-animography