MAMA Marketing - Logo Design

Logo design for MAMA Marketing.

MAMA is a leisure & attraction marketing agency, specialising in Facebook Ads, Google Ads and email marketing.

Due to the agency's position in the leisure & attraction industry, the 'm' lettermark is inspired by rollercoasters.

MAMA Marketing used this logo until rebranding to 'Attracto' in 2020.

