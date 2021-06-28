Good for Sale
Blocs 4.3

Blocs Website Builder

We just released Blocs 4.3 with a bunch of new features for easily building websites without writing code.

If you've never heard of Blocs, it's an easy to use web design tool for the Mac (think Lego + web design), if you're interested, you can download and play around with the Blocs Website Builder for free.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
