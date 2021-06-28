Roman

Bazari handmade semi-finished products logo

Roman
Roman
  • Save
Bazari handmade semi-finished products logo hand logo hand handmade oklogo ok graphic design branding icon vector modern minimal logo design
Download color palette

Logo, for the studio of handmade semi-finished products. Tasks from the client: the logo should be simple, concise and at the same time clear

Roman
Roman

More by Roman

View profile
    • Like