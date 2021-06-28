Jon

Frosted Ink Landing page - Alternate Designs

Jon
Jon
Hire Me
  • Save
Frosted Ink Landing page - Alternate Designs adobe xd character design landing page homepage branding ux web design minimal design
Frosted Ink Landing page - Alternate Designs adobe xd character design landing page homepage branding ux web design minimal design
Download color palette
  1. alt-design-2-dribbble.jpg
  2. alt-design-dribbble.jpg

Hi folks! 👋

Almost forgot about some of the unused designs I did for a client this year. They didn't quite work for what was needed but I still really like how they turned out!

Have a great week 😊

Jon
Jon
Web & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Jon

View profile
    • Like