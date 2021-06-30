Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hédi T.

Quick drawing Nr.4 - Mermaid+Fly



Quick drawing Nr.4 - Mermaid+Fly lowbrow artwork wave beach summer day hot summer water ocean sea mermaid fly illustrator digitaldrawing drawing procreate illustration digital art graphic design design
This is an old concept I once sketched & Now updated it and made it into a digital drawing. Also it fits into the season, as we're having pretty hot summer days lately.



