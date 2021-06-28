Lileya Zhmuruk

Real Estate: Mobile App UI Concept

Lileya Zhmuruk
Lileya Zhmuruk
  • Save
Real Estate: Mobile App UI Concept rent real estate ui figma mobile ui mobile app design app uiux creative
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers🔥
Take a look at my exploration design about the Apartment Rent App.
Hope you guys will like it and I'm looking forward to your comments 😇

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Lileya Zhmuruk
Lileya Zhmuruk

More by Lileya Zhmuruk

View profile
    • Like