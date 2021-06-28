Massager: Vibration App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Relax with our vibrating app. Choose from a variety of phone vibration settings. Enjoy strong vibration for especially tense places and use it as a back massager or loosen up the rest of your body on the relaxing mode. Massager is a perfect mobile massager for days when you just don’t feel like getting out of bed.
https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1569667119?l=en