Massager: Vibration App

Massager: Vibration App massager vibrator mobile apple ux design app sketch
Relax with our vibrating app. Choose from a variety of phone vibration settings. Enjoy strong vibration for especially tense places and use it as a back massager or loosen up the rest of your body on the relaxing mode. Massager is a perfect mobile massager for days when you just don’t feel like getting out of bed.

https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1569667119?l=en

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Alexandr Arkhipenko
Focused on creating and promoting utility apps 🛠
