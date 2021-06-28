João Barbosa

The Watch Store - hero animation

Hero landing animation - e-commerce watch store. Tried to give a minimalist and exclusive feel to it.

design - figma
animation - After Effects

hello@uibarbosa.com

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
