GOFUNCO – 年中最特價 Windows 10 序號最低 NT$168 可免費升級到Windows 11 !

GOFUNCO – 年中最特價 Windows 10 序號最低 NT$168 可免費升級到Windows 11 !
6 月 24 日晚間，微軟正式發表下一代 Windows 作業系統，並命名「Windows 11」，擁有煥然一新的使用者介面（UI）與 Microsoft Store、經強化的多工視窗功能與遊戲體驗。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/gofunco-windows-10-windows-11/

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
