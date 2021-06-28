GOFUNCO – 年中最特價 Windows 10 序號最低 NT$168 可免費升級到Windows 11 !

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
6 月 24 日晚間，微軟正式發表下一代 Windows 作業系統，並命名「Windows 11」，擁有煥然一新的使用者介面（UI）與 Microsoft Store、經強化的多工視窗功能與遊戲體驗。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/gofunco-windows-10-windows-11/