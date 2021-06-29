Hédi T.

Quick drawing Nr.3 - Morning mushroom

Quick drawing Nr.3 - Morning mushroom morning drawing morning retro vibes retrowave 70s retro amanita fungus fungi shroom mushroom digitaldrawing drawing procreate illustration digital art graphic design design
Another morning quick drawing practice, with retro vibes and a mushroom.

