✨ Maia

💬 This is the first piece in "The Seven Sisters" NFT Series. The collection features digital artworks inspired by Greek Mythology and the universe that surrounds us. Named after the eldest sister, Maia is one of the brightest stars in The Pleiades star cluster.

📁 Details

• Debut Artwork

• Exclusively listed on Foundation

• 7680 × 4320 (8K UHD • 16:9)

• PNG File • 300 DPI

The original artwork will be delivered to the NFT owner through cloud storage. Three bonus images are included.

