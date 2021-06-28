🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
✨ Maia
💬 This is the first piece in "The Seven Sisters" NFT Series. The collection features digital artworks inspired by Greek Mythology and the universe that surrounds us. Named after the eldest sister, Maia is one of the brightest stars in The Pleiades star cluster.
📁 Details
• Debut Artwork
• Exclusively listed on Foundation
• 7680 × 4320 (8K UHD • 16:9)
• PNG File • 300 DPI
The original artwork will be delivered to the NFT owner through cloud storage. Three bonus images are included.
https://linktr.ee/vasilenev