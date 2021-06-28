Mihai Dolganiuc

roadloop Logo Exploration (Unused)

roadloop Logo Exploration (Unused) online digital overlap path road gradients it tech startup gradient lettermark type typography text custom for sale unused buy branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Concept I did while working on a current project which involved exploring the Letter R and it's variations. This one is a mix of ideas such as loop / path / road.

Logo is unused, available for sale.

