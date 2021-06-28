Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #67 "Hotel Booking"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #67 "Hotel Booking" adobe xd minimal web app ui design
Download color palette

Not in the mood to design today, but I must not skip or I'll lose it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like