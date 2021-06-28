Timothy Morrell

DailyUI #006 | User Profile

DailyUI #006 | User Profile
Hey all!

Here is today's shot for my #DailyUI challenge #006.
As a User Profile i did a light version concept of the Spotfy Webapp.
I hope you like it!

As always, feel free to leave me a like or comment. I appreciate it.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
