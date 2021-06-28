Yup Nguyen
Creatvie

Truemoney - Onboarding

Yup Nguyen
Creatvie
Yup Nguyen for Creatvie
Hire Us
  • Save
Truemoney - Onboarding icons wallet money banking card minimal walkthrough onboarding ui icon motion illustration after effects animation
Download color palette

Some icon, animation works for TrueMoney.
The UI onboarding is just my concept study to see how the iconAnimation works in the minimal look.

Thanks for watching!

Truemoney loading
Rebound of
Truemoney - Loading animation
By Yup Nguyen
Creatvie
Creatvie
we made icon, illustration &animation
Hire Us

More by Creatvie

View profile
    • Like