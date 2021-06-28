Rạk Kuṇimoto

Designed a banner for Social Media.

Designed a banner for Social Media.
The IDEA behind this banner ad — A Medical Glove Box Banner for medical purposes. Branding, Logo and Box placement with Protective Plus sign around hands. Let users know the protection is important and this gloves are of Medical Grade.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
