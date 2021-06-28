Hyperloop | Transport App Concept

Hi Dribbblers ✨

For a university project, the goal was to design the application for the Hyperloop service. The latter could soon bring passengers from city to city in less than 45 minutes, and will considerably reduce travel times compared to train and airplane. We wanted to reflect the efficiency and sleekness of that futuristic way of transport in the interfaces of its mobile reservation application. We also made it highly accessible by using contrasting colors and clear navigation.

What do you think ? I appreciate any feedback ! 😊

👉🏼 Check out my Behance

Don't forget to press "L" if you appreciate it, thanks !