AR cycling experience #2 - Tour de France

AR cycling experience #2 - Tour de France augmented virtual ui ux design app bike cycling virtualreality xr vr augmentedreality ar
An AR experience to follow the Tour de France race through an interactive map. You can follow the live path race, each cyclist groups and their statistics.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
