Alexandra Sokoliova

Newsletter for C-Game project

Alexandra Sokoliova
Alexandra Sokoliova
  • Save
Newsletter for C-Game project newsletter marketing design vector illustration illustrator branding
Download color palette

CAREER GUIDANCE GAME IN A CITY FULL OF OCCUPATIONS for pupils aged 12-14

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Alexandra Sokoliova
Alexandra Sokoliova

More by Alexandra Sokoliova

View profile
    • Like