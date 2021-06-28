Michael Driver

The Telegraph x Fitbit

Michael Driver
Michael Driver
Hire Me
  • Save
The Telegraph x Fitbit wellness health fitbit illustration design colour print editorial illustration
Download color palette

Hello! Here's one of several images I worked on for the Telegraph for an advertorial for Fitbit about how to achieve your wellbeing goals using Fitbit! :)

Michael Driver
Michael Driver
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Driver

View profile
    • Like