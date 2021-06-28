temiss

UI and UX Design for TKNZ

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
UI and UX Design for TKNZ gaming game design game ui design website web design website design ux graphic design branding identity branding vector ui digital art digital design
UI and UX Design for TKNZ gaming game design game ui design website web design website design ux graphic design branding identity branding vector ui digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 12.jpg
  2. Frame 13.jpg

TKNZ was looking for a modern web design to introduce their different services and products that were available for shopping. The theme should've been dark to make sure all the information are easy to read and at the same time the products are eye-catching.

Contact us today for your website designs and developments!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like