Crazy Panda

Crazy Panda
The logo of the mobile game developer company — Crazy Panda.

We redesigned the logo, changing the character of the panda: from being a playful, cuddly teddy into a fierce, determined bear. The animal has matured, yet it hasn’t lost its enthusiasm.

For more details: https://quberten.com/crazy-panda-rebranding

Sports Design Studio
