Lowpoly Gullu anjaanikalakaar portrait abstract illustrator adobe dog digital vector dribble artist shapes lowpoly graphic design minimal illustration flat design art
Gullu
मेरा छोटा भाई 🤗
He leaves a bite of his food after every meal like papa
Irritates everyone like bhaiya
Loves with his whole heart like mummy
A big crybaby and sleeping beauty like me

