Robin

FT42 Innovation Labs - Logo Design

Robin
Robin
  • Save
FT42 Innovation Labs - Logo Design vector ui logodesign logo illustration branding app design uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here's a Logo Design for a cybersecurity company called Fortytwo42 Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd. based out of Pune, Maharashtra, India.

I'm available for new projects! Send me message:
robinsingh.design@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Robin
Robin

More by Robin

View profile
    • Like