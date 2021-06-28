Hédi T.

Quick drawing Nr.1 - Baby space squid

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Hire Me
  • Save
Quick drawing Nr.1 - Baby space squid practice alien creativity illustrator quick drawing universe daily practice space kawaii baby squid digitaldrawing drawing procreate illustration digital art graphic design design
Download color palette

A cute baby space squid illustration from my daily drawing practices.

Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/
and on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/hedi-t
Don’t forget to press ‘L’ if you like my artworks.
Thanks for viewing!

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hédi T.

View profile
    • Like