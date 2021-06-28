Nebulab's Universe

Here's the Nebulab's (solar) system!

Our universe is made of blue planets with yellow details.

I've explored different techniques which mixed different layers of gradients, with the aim of having something less "solid" but not too much indefinite.

After having tried the most complex gradients ever 😄 with AI, I've created two circles on Figma, filled by two slightly different radial gradients and...voilà! I remembered to myself that less is more and even better.

I've designed even a 3D version with the awesome Spline.design 🤩

The concept idea comes from my teammate @davidedistefano who designed the new Nebulab's website! Check it out here in Dribbble or live at nebulab.com