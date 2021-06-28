🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Generator is a digital artwork which is illustrate an attempt to present our vision on a process of making a creative idea. Where creativity transforms from routine factory production to a day in amusement park. You enter in, and you’re going to ride different rides in various partsof the park. You might ride some rides a few times, but the day is mainly about as having many bright and exciting experiences as possible which symbolize creative process.
Please check the full project: https://www.be.net/gallery/117639309/Generator-creative-factory
I have used Blender 3d cycles render and I've made it in collaboration with Victoria Arseni.
If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru