Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Agensip UI UX Agency

School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger

Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Agensip UI UX Agency
Muhammad Zaki Alzikri for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger college university education ux design ui design staff student teacher clean green photo deliver list contact messenger chat admin school web design dashboard
School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger college university education ux design ui design staff student teacher clean green photo deliver list contact messenger chat admin school web design dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 5.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png

Good day dribbblers!!
Next on the School admin dashboard is the messenger, where the admin may reach out to give chat, send photos or even files to teachers, students, or staff members.

Pretty neat, isn't it?
Let me know what you think

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like