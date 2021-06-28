David Salmon

Daily UI - #065 - Notes

Daily UI - #065 - Notes dailyui
Very quick notes app. Added a light / dark mode switch and a toolbar at the bottom to make the design a bit more interesting than just flat text.

Font is Freight Text Pro.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
