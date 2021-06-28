Mila Kruk

Constitution Day illustration

Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk
  • Save
Constitution Day illustration holidays lineart neon colors flat illustration 2d art vector illustration
Download color palette

On June 28 Ukraine celebrates national holiday – the Constitution Day.
Holidays illustrations for the sport team BJJ LEVEL.

Inspired by https://moodhealth.com

178a43924257221f26bf86da92714e56
Rebound of
Youth Day
By Mila Kruk
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Mila Kruk
Mila Kruk

More by Mila Kruk

View profile
    • Like