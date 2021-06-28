Donny Satriya

Rocket Geometry

Donny Satriya
Donny Satriya
  • Save
Rocket Geometry shape geometry vector rocket logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

I like using color shade for a logo, and this is my best try right now :D, feel free to give a feedback. Part of my #dailylogochallenge

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Donny Satriya
Donny Satriya

More by Donny Satriya

View profile
    • Like