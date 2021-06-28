Vladimir Palyanov

Occamus Video Editor FREE

Vladimir Palyanov
Vladimir Palyanov
  • Save
Occamus Video Editor FREE 3d stories video editing card ios
Occamus Video Editor FREE 3d stories video editing card ios
Occamus Video Editor FREE 3d stories video editing card ios
Download color palette
  1. oc1.png
  2. oc2.png
  3. oc3.png

Simple video editor screens and UI-kit in figma. 100% free.

Go: https://www.figma.com/community/file/991274033166018675

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Vladimir Palyanov
Vladimir Palyanov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vladimir Palyanov

View profile
    • Like