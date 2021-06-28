John Poh

Anime Illustration for XtremeVertigo

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Anime Illustration for XtremeVertigo vector illustration illustration vector art vector anime style anime girl anime
Anime Illustration for XtremeVertigo vector illustration illustration vector art vector anime style anime girl anime
Download color palette
  1. xtremevertigo1.png
  2. xtremevertigo2.png

Created this anime-style illustration for a client, featuring a girl with white skin, long blonde hair, and an Anonymous mask on top of her head.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like