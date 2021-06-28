Ardiann Fauzi

Powerpure Protein Packaging Design (QualityPure Nutrition Brand)

Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Hire Me
  • Save
Powerpure Protein Packaging Design (QualityPure Nutrition Brand) natural product brand design package packaging package design product design label design green protein whey nutrition design brand guideline brand logocollection branding brand and identity brand identity logo packaging design
Powerpure Protein Packaging Design (QualityPure Nutrition Brand) natural product brand design package packaging package design product design label design green protein whey nutrition design brand guideline brand logocollection branding brand and identity brand identity logo packaging design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Quality Pure packaging_01.png
  2. Dribbble Quality Pure packaging_02.png

Here's the packaging design and how the logo strengthens the brand.

A828712a54cb49a68079fc4ea49c141c
Rebound of
Quality Pure Nutrition Logo - Approved Concept
By Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Pictorial, Icon, Monogram, Minimalist, Modern Logos & Brands
Hire Me

More by Ardiann Fauzi

View profile
    • Like