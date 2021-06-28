Md Shimul Hossain

Banking Dashboard Concept.

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain
  • Save
Banking Dashboard Concept. dashboard dark mode finance dashboard finance app web dashboard design admin ui admin banking dashboard design dashboard ui dark illustration ux home ui minimal clean ecommerce uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys

This is my exploration of the Banking Dashboard Dark Concept.
It is very helpful all Banking Sector Site. so I hope it very helpful for creative people

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Design Tools: Figma

I'm available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.
Email me: mdshimuluiux11@gmail.com

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain

More by Md Shimul Hossain

View profile
    • Like