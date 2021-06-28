Design Work Printable Banner - 75x150cm

An ArtWork for Print:

Due to the current situation, there is a large demand for medical gloves. Hence, I design a printable artwork / an ad that can print or post on social / website. Also, I work on their website development project to let the company display textual, image, video content on front page.

เนื่องจากในสถานการณ์ปัจจุบันที่มีความต้องการสินค้าประเภทถุงมือยางทางการเพทย์เป็นจำนวนมาก A Medical Co., LTD ซึ่งเป็นผู้ผลิตถุงมือยางทางการแพทย์ในประเทศไทย กรุณาติดต่อกับบริษัทฯ ได้โดยตรงที่ช่องทางการติดต่อดังต่อไปนี้