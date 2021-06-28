Sound In Vision - SYNTHESIS

SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #2 SYNTHESIS // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This second one is SYNTHEIS between planes and dimensions; Earth and space, man and machine. Inspired by the groundbreaking funky sounds and rhythms of Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and the roots of electro in general 👾🎹 2 more, Stay tuned!

