Shahid Khan

XZ MONOGRAM

Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan
  • Save
XZ MONOGRAM typography illustration icon graphic design design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for XZ BOUTIQUE. It's a boutique, required a monogram logo!

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120576031/XZ-BOUTIQUE

Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan

More by Shahid Khan

View profile
    • Like