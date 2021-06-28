Hiking in Morning Light

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An illustration based on my visit to Yakushima Island in the south of Japan last year. The trees were so huge, mossy and ancient. It was such a joy to be able to explore the hiking trails in the early morning light, and that's some of the atmosphere that I tried to capture here. Drawn in Procreate running on iPad Pro, mainly using Derwent Pencil and Niko Rull brushes.
この間描いたイラストです。
昨年屋久島でキャンプ・ハイキングをしてきた旅の思い出に基づいています。
朝で眺めていた苔だらけ森の景色に感動し、その気持ちを伝えようとしました。
IPad Proを使ってProcreate にて描きました。主に利用していたブラッシュはDerwent Pencil とNiko Rullでした。