Hiking in Morning Light

Hiking in Morning Light digital illustration illustration
An illustration based on my visit to Yakushima Island in the south of Japan last year. The trees were so huge, mossy and ancient. It was such a joy to be able to explore the hiking trails in the early morning light, and that's some of the atmosphere that I tried to capture here. Drawn in Procreate running on iPad Pro, mainly using Derwent Pencil and Niko Rull brushes.

この間描いたイラストです。
昨年屋久島でキャンプ・ハイキングをしてきた旅の思い出に基づいています。
朝で眺めていた苔だらけ森の景色に感動し、その気持ちを伝えようとしました。
IPad Proを使ってProcreate にて描きました。主に利用していたブラッシュはDerwent Pencil とNiko Rullでした。

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
