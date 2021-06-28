Valeria Beccari

Marina's Man World

Valeria Beccari
Valeria Beccari
environment character design character aesthetic ipad art procreate illustration digital art music video
Music not only inspires mind with its lyrics and rhythm but also with its music videos and visuals. MARINA is a contemporary singer that talks about feminism, the place of humans on Earth, the everyday feelings and our history. I wanted to celebrate her song and video "Man's World" and make her the protagonist of a more watery and nature-like environment.

