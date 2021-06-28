limseunghui

Memorial Day logo

limseunghui
limseunghui
  • Save
Memorial Day logo memorial day flag korea flag korea gif animation design vector logodesign doodle illustraion
Download color palette

commemorate Memorial Day
Illust by Seunghui Lim
Motion by Naver Interactive
Copyright NAVER Corp. All Rights Reserved.

limseunghui
limseunghui

More by limseunghui

View profile
    • Like