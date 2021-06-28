🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
UI/UX Dashboard Design for Alegriatech

This is one of the latest collaboration that I hade withe a famous France company called ( Alegriatech ).
It was a big project and a long Jorney that we started last Year and finally finished it.

You can go and check : https://www.alegria.tech/
They offer awesome products in their platform.

Hope you like it.

Tell me your thoughts.

Since you are here leave it a like.

For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin