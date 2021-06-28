Rinor Rama

UI/UX Dashboard Design for Alegriatech

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Hire Me
  • Save
UI/UX Dashboard Design for Alegriatech saas product saas graphic design adobe design minimal uiux design ui design technology tech app techapp branding brand ux app tech dashboarddesign dashboard design dashboard
Download color palette

UI/UX Dashboard Design for Alegriatech
.
This is one of the latest collaboration that I hade withe a famous France company called ( Alegriatech ).
It was a big project and a long Jorney that we started last Year and finally finished it.
.
You can go and check : https://www.alegria.tech/
They offer awesome products in their platform.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama

View profile
    • Like