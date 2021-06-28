Open-source eCommerce

Michela Frecchiami
Michela Frecchiami
This is an illustration created for Nebulab's campaign and this is one of the various I've made, addressed to developers.

The baseball cap is just a mock-up done with the Nebulab logo, not available (not yet at least, but I think we should do it for real!).

If you are a Senior UX/Product Designer interested in the eCommerce world, take a look at open positions on nebulab.com/careers

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
